Russia's President Vladimir Putin and U.S. President Donald Trump are seen during the G20 summit in Buenos Aires, Argentina November 30, 2018. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Donald Trump told NBC News in an interview aired on Sunday that he “may” talk to Russian President Vladimir Putin at the G20 summit this week about Russian interference in the upcoming 2020 U.S. election.

Asked if he would do so, Trump said, “I may ... I may if you’d like me to do it, I’ll do that.