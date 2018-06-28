Trump-Putin summit to be held in Helsinki: Fox News

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The summit between U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin will be held in Helsinki, Fox News reported on Thursday.

FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Donald Trump and Russia's President Vladimir Putin talk during the family photo session at the APEC Summit in Danang, Vietnam November 11, 2017. REUTERS/Jorge Silva/File Photo

Fox News cited an unidentified source and did not elaborate. Trump had said on Wednesday the meeting likely would take place after a July 11-12 summit of NATO leaders and that the Finnish capital was a possible venue.

Moscow and Washington will announce the time and place of the summit on Thursday.

The two countries struck a deal on Wednesday to hold a summit soon. Kremlin foreign policy aide Yuri Ushakov, speaking after Putin met U.S. National Security Adviser John Bolton in the Kremlin, said the summit would take place in a mutually convenient third country and that several more weeks were needed to prepare for it.