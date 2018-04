Trump discusses Iran threat with Qatar emir: White House

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump discussed the threat posed by Iran with the emir of Qatar on Tuesday and also stressed the importance of resolving the rift among Gulf nations, the White House said.

Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani talks at the Munich Security Conference in Munich, Germany, February 16, 2018. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski

“The leaders discussed Iran’s increasingly reckless behavior in the region and the threat it poses to regional stability,” the White House said in a statement. Trump emphasized to the emir “that it is critical to end the Gulf dispute,” it said.

The White House said Trump spoke on Monday with King Salman of Saudi Arabia about the split in the Gulf Cooperation Council, as well as other regional issues, including Syria and Yemen.