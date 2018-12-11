Trump taps two nominees for senior financial regulatory posts

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Donald Trump on Tuesday announced two nominees for top posts at a U.S. financial markets regulator and the federal housing agency.

Trump will nominate Heath Tarbert, a senior Treasury Department official, to be the next chairman of the Commodity Futures Trading Commission, the White House said in a statement. Reuters reported Trump’s decision on Monday.

Tarbert would replace current CFTC chair Christopher Giancarlo, whose term ends in April.

Mark Calabria, currently chief economist for Vice President Mike Pence, was nominated to be director of the Federal Housing Finance Agency. The regulator, which oversees Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac, is currently led by former congressman Mel Watt, whose term ends in January.

Both posts require Senate confirmation.