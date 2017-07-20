FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a month ago
Trump administration touts plans to reduce regulation
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Russia
#Science
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
Fed worried about weak inflation
Economy
Fed worried about weak inflation
Facing risk of disease, Sierra Leone buries mudslide dead
World
Facing risk of disease, Sierra Leone buries mudslide dead
Petronas 2.0: 'Whether crude is at $80 or $40, every dollar counts'
Reuters Focus
Petronas 2.0: 'Whether crude is at $80 or $40, every dollar counts'
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Environment
July 20, 2017 / 1:28 AM / a month ago

Trump administration touts plans to reduce regulation

1 Min Read

President Donald Trump walks to Marine One as he departs for a day trip to Ohio from the South Lawn of the White House June 7, 2017.Joshua Roberts

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Donald Trump's administration on Wednesday touted its effort to roll back federal regulations by targeting a range of government rules ranging from a "paperwork burden on outdoor enthusiasts" to plans to regulate oil and gas development on Indian reservations.

The White House Office of Management and Budget plans to release a fuller update about its de-regulation plans on Thursday.

In a preview released on Wednesday, it said the Department of Interior planned to cut down on paperwork required for using federal lands by people who enjoy the outdoors, "sport fish restoration programs," and Native American tribes.

It also said the Environmental Protection Agency would stop pursuing a "costly and premature" plan to regulate oil and gas development in the Uintah and Ouray Indian reservations.

Reporting by Jeff Mason; Editing by Sandra Maler

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.