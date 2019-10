FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Donald Trump walks from the Marine One presidential helicopter prior to departing O'Hare International Airport in Chicago, Illinois, U.S., October 28, 2019. REUTERS/Leah Millis

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Donald Trump said on Thursday he will be making Palm Beach, Florida, his permanent residence instead of his Trump Tower apartment in New York City.

“Despite the fact that I pay millions of dollars in city, state and local taxes each year, I have been treated very badly by the political leaders of both the city and state,” Trump said on Twitter, referring to New York.