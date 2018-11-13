Trump aide Ricardel 'no longer deserves' to serve: first lady's office

White House Deputy National Security Advisor Mira Ricardel (R) appears with U.S. President Donald Trump as he arrives to participate in the Diwali ceremonial lighting of the Diya at the White House in Washington, U.S. November 13, 2018. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. first lady Melania Trump has asked that the White House sever ties with deputy national security adviser Mira Ricardel, a spokeswoman for the first lady’s office said on Tuesday.

“It is the position of the Office of the First Lady that she [Ricardel] no longer deserves the honor of serving in this White House,” said Stephanie Grisham, the spokeswoman.

Grisham was responding to reports that President Donald Trump is moving to replace Ricardel, a top aide to John Bolton, after she feuded with Melania Trump.