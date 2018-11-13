Politics
Trump aide Ricardel 'no longer deserves' to serve: first lady's office

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. first lady Melania Trump has asked that the White House sever ties with deputy national security adviser Mira Ricardel, a spokeswoman for the first lady’s office said on Tuesday.

“It is the position of the Office of the First Lady that she [Ricardel] no longer deserves the honor of serving in this White House,” said Stephanie Grisham, the spokeswoman.

Grisham was responding to reports that President Donald Trump is moving to replace Ricardel, a top aide to John Bolton, after she feuded with Melania Trump.

