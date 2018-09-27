FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 27, 2018 / 4:53 PM / Updated 41 minutes ago

Trump and deputy attorney general Rosenstein delay meeting to next week

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Donald Trump spoke to Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein and they agreed to delay their planned meeting on Thursday until next week so as not to interfere with a Senate hearing for Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh, the White House said on Thursday.

FILE PHOTO: Deputy U.S. Attorney General Rod Rosenstein announces grand jury indictments of 12 Russian intelligence officers in special counsel Robert Mueller's Russia investigation, during a news conference at the Justice Department in Washington, U.S., July 13, 2018. REUTERS/Leah Millis/File Photo

Trump had expected to meet with Rosenstein, who oversees the probe into alleged Russian meddling in the 2016 U.S. presidential campaign, to discuss a news report that he had suggested secretly recording the president and recruiting Cabinet members to remove him from office.

Reporting by Roberta Rampton; Writing by David Alexander; Editing by Lisa Lambert

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
