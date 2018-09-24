Trump says he will meet with Rosenstein, wants transparency

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Donald Trump said he spoke with Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein on Monday and would be meeting with him on Thursday when he gets back from the U.N. General Assembly.

U.S. President Donald Trump listens to a question during a bilateral meeting with South Korean President Moon Jae-in on the sidelines of the 73rd United Nations General Assembly in New York, U.S., September 24, 2018. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

“We’ll be meeting at the White House and we’ll be determining what’s going on,” Trump told reporters on the sidelines of the U.N. gathering. “We want to have transparency, we want to have openness, and I look forward to meeting with Rod at that time.”