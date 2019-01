Roger Stone is shown in this courtroom sketch at his appearance in U.S. federal court in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, U.S., January 25, 2019. REUTERS/Daniel Pontet NO SALES, NO ARCHIVE

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Donald Trump’s longtime political ally Roger Stone will be arraigned in U.S. District Court in Washington on Jan. 29 on charges brought by Special Counsel Robert Mueller, according to a notice posted by the court on Friday.

Stone, who was arrested on Friday in Florida, was charged with seven criminal counts. He will be arraigned before Magistrate Judge Deborah Robinson, the court said.