Judge warns attorneys for Manafort and Gates against speaking on case out of court
#Politics
November 2, 2017 / 7:31 PM / in an hour

Judge warns attorneys for Manafort and Gates against speaking on case out of court

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A U.S. judge on Thursday warned lawyers for Paul Manafort and Richard Gates, former advisers to President Donald Trump’s presidential campaign, not to speak about their case outside of court, saying it could interfere with the ability to conduct a fair trial.

“This is a criminal trial and not a public relations campaign,” Judge Amy Berman Jackson said during a hearing on the case.

The judge said initial bail terms for both men would remain in place for now, and she set a bail hearing for Monday to consider changes. She also indicated an openness to a proposal from the defense to begin the trial in April, and said it was possible a tentative trial date could be set on Monday.

Reporting by Sarah N. Lynch; Writing by Tim Ahmann; Editing by Doina Chiacu

