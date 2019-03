U.S. Attorney General William Barr leaves his house in McLean, Virginia, U.S, March 23, 2019. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Attorney General William Barr’s summary of Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s report on Russian meddling in the 2016 election and whether the Trump campaign colluded with Moscow will not be delivered to lawmakers on Saturday, a Justice Department official said.