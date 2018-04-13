FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 13, 2018 / 6:00 PM / Updated an hour ago

Trump fundraiser acknowledges relationship with Playboy Playmate

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Elliott Broidy, a top Republican fundraiser and ally of President Donald Trump, said in a statement on Friday that he had a relationship with a Playboy Playmate and offered to help her financially after she told him she was pregnant.

The statement came after The Wall Street Journal reported that Michael Cohen, Trump’s personal lawyer, arranged for the Playmate to be paid $1.6 million in a deal that prohibited her from disclosing the relationship.

Reporting by Nathan Layne in Washington; Editing by Leslie Adler

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
