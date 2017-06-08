FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
2 months ago
Americans should hear both from Comey and Trump: Republican panel chairman
Americans should hear both from Comey and Trump: Republican panel chairman
June 8, 2017 / 2:22 PM / 2 months ago

Americans should hear both from Comey and Trump: Republican panel chairman

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: Sen. Richard Burr (R-NC), Chairmen of the Senate Intelligence Committee, speaks with reporters following a closed meeting on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., U.S. May 25, 2017.Aaron P. Bernstein

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The head of the Senate Intelligence Committee said on Thursday that Americans deserved to hear from both former FBI chief James Comey and President Donald Trump as investigations proceed into alleged Russian meddling in the 2016 U.S. presidential election.

"The American people need to hear your side of the story, just as they need to hear the president's description of events," the panel's Republican chairman, Richard Burr, said.

"We will establish the facts, separate from rampant speculation and lay them out for the American people to make their own judgment," he said.

Reporting by Patricia Zengerle and Susan Cornwell; Writing by Tim Ahmann; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

