Senate Intelligence Committee Chairman Richard Burr arrives inside the Hart Senate Office Building before former Trump personal attorney Michael Cohen testified behind closed doors before the committee on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., February 26, 2019. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Senate Intelligence Committee Chairman Richard Burr said on Sunday that Attorney General William Barr should release as much of Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s report as possible.

In a statement, Burr also said his committee would complete its remaining interviews and issue its reports “in the coming weeks and months” on Russian election interference.