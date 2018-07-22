FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 22, 2018 / 11:41 AM / Updated an hour ago

Trump says looking more and more like his campaign spied upon illegally

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump said on Twitter on Sunday that it was looking more and more like his presidential campaign was illegally spied upon.

U.S. President Donald Trump in Washington, U.S., July 20, 2018. REUTERS/Leah Millis

Trump issued the tweet after saying that documents released about his former presidential campaign adviser Carter Page confirmed with little doubt that the Department of Justice and FBI had misled the courts.

“Looking more & more like the Trump Campaign for President was illegally being spied upon (surveillance) for the political gain of Crooked Hillary Clinton and the DNC,” he said, referring to the Democratic National Committee.

“Republicans must get tough now. An illegal Scam!”

Reporting by David Stamp; Editing by David Goodman

