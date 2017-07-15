FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 14, 2017 / 10:01 PM / a month ago

Trump ex-adviser says he never heard of campaign contacts with Russians

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Michael Caputo, who was an adviser to President Donald Trump's presidential campaign, said he told a U.S. House of Representatives committee on Friday that he never heard of anyone in the campaign talking with Russians.

"Today I spent my time in front of the committee detailing the fact that I had no contacts with Russians and I never heard of anyone in the Trump campaign talking with Russians," Caputo, a political consultant, told reporters after testifying at a closed meeting of the House Intelligence Committee.

Reporting by Richard Cowan; Writing by Washington Newsroom; Editing by Eric Beech

