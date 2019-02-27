Factbox: Guilty pleas, indictments abound in Trump-Russia probe

(Reuters) - U.S. Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation, which may be nearing completion, has already ensnared dozens of people, including several of President Donald Trump’s advisers.

U.S. Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein in May 2017 appointed Mueller to investigate alleged Russian meddling in the 2016 U.S. presidential election and potential collusion by Trump’s campaign, as well as possible obstruction of justice by the Republican president.

Trump denies any collusion and has long denounced the investigation as a “witch hunt.” Moscow has denied it interfered in the election.

Here is a list of individuals and companies who have pleaded guilty or been indicted in the inquiry. (Graphic: tmsnrt.rs/2RwJarW)

MICHAEL COHEN

Trump’s former personal lawyer pleaded guilty in August to crimes including orchestrating hush-money payments to women in violation of campaign laws before the 2016 election.

Trump directed the hush payments to the two women shortly before the election and knew that doing so was wrong, Cohen said in a television interview in December.

That case was handled by federal prosecutors in New York, rather than by Mueller’s office.

As part of a deal with Mueller’s team, Cohen pleaded guilty on Nov. 29 to lying to Congress about a Trump Organization skyscraper project in Moscow.

He promised to keep cooperating with the U.S. government against his former boss.

Cohen once said he would “take a bullet” for Trump, who called him a “rat” in a tweet in December.

MICHAEL FLYNN

Flynn pleaded guilty in December 2017 to lying to the FBI about his contacts with Russia during Trump’s presidential transition and agreed to cooperate with Mueller.

He was Trump’s national security adviser for less than a month in early 2017. He resigned after it emerged he had misled Vice President Mike Pence and the FBI about his dealings with the then-Russian ambassador to the United States, Sergey Kislyak.

Flynn knew better than to lie to the FBI and does not deserve sentencing leniency, U.S. prosecutors said last December. His sentencing is pending.

PAUL MANAFORT

In August, a jury in Virginia found Manafort guilty on several counts of bank and tax fraud.

Manafort, Trump’s former campaign chairman, agreed to cooperate with Mueller in a plea deal announced in September. The agreement resolved a separate case in Washington alleging money laundering and failing to report foreign bank accounts, among other charges.

A judge ruled on Feb. 13 that Manafort breached the plea agreement by lying to prosecutors about matters material to the Russia probe.

Manafort’s sentencing hearing is scheduled for March 7.

RICK GATES

A former deputy Trump campaign chairman, Gates pleaded guilty in February 2018 to conspiracy against the United States and lying to investigators. He agreed to cooperate with Mueller and testified against Manafort, his former business partner.

KONSTANTIN KILIMNIK

A Manafort aide in Ukraine and a political operative with alleged ties to Russian intelligence, Kilimnik was charged in June with tampering with witnesses about their past lobbying for Ukraine’s former pro-Russian government.

GEORGE PAPADOPOULOS

The former Trump campaign adviser was sentenced in September to 14 days in prison after pleading guilty in October 2017 to lying to the FBI about his contacts with Russian officials, including a professor who told him the Russians had “dirt” on Trump’s Democratic presidential rival, Hillary Clinton.

RICHARD PINEDO

Pinedo was not involved with the Trump campaign, but in February he pleaded guilty to identity fraud in a case related to the Mueller investigation for helping Russian conspirators launder money, purchase Facebook ads and pay for supplies.

He was sentenced in October 2018 to a year of incarceration and allowed to serve half of it at home.

RUSSIAN OFFICERS

Twelve Russian intelligence officers were indicted by a federal grand jury in July 2018, accused of hacking Democratic Party computer networks in 2016.

RUSSIAN NATIONALS, COMPANIES

Thirteen Russians and three Russian companies were indicted in Mueller’s investigation in February 2018, accused of tampering in the 2016 election to support Trump. The companies included the Internet Research Agency, known for its “trolling” on social media, Concord Management and Consulting, and Concord Catering.

ROGER STONE

The longtime Trump ally and presidential campaign adviser was arrested on Jan. 25 and charged with seven counts of obstruction, witness tampering and making false statements.

Stone, 66, has faced scrutiny for his support for Trump during the 2016 presidential campaign, when he implied he had access to information obtained by hackers that could embarrass Democrats, including Trump’s rival for the White House, Hillary Clinton.

A grand jury indictment released by Mueller’s office said a senior Trump campaign official had spoken with Stone about the damaging information.

U.S. prosecutors, in the court filing, accused Stone of lying to Congress about his public statements and communications with others suggesting he may have had advance knowledge of plans by Wikileaks to release hacked emails and obstructing Congress’ work.

They also accused him of trying to interfere with a witness, who was a radio host who Stone had known for more than 10 years and matched the profile of Randy Credico.

Stone has denied any wrongdoing.

ALEX VAN DER ZWAAN

A lawyer who once worked closely with Manafort and Gates, Van Der Zwaan pleaded guilty in February to lying to Mueller’s investigators about contacts with a Trump campaign official. He was sentenced in April to 30 days in prison and fined $20,000.