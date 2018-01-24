FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 24, 2018 / 11:37 AM / Updated an hour ago

U.S. special counsel interviewed CIA director in Russia probe: NBC

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - CIA Director Mike Pompeo has been questioned by the U.S. Special Counsel’s office investigating alleged Russian meddling in the 2016 presidential election and possible collusion with President Donald Trump’s campaign, NBC News reported on Wednesday.

NBC, citing people familiar with the inquiry, did not say when the interview occurred but said one person familiar with the inquiry called Pompeo a “peripheral witnesses” to Trump’s firing of former FBI Director James Comey.

Writing by Susan Heavey; Editing by Catherine Evans

