FILE PHOTO: The Federal Bureau of Investigation seal is seen at FBI headquarters in Washington, U.S. June 14, 2018. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Former FBI lawyer Kevin Clinesmith pleaded guilty on Wednesday in federal court to falsifying a document as part of the bureau’s early-stage probe into whether President Donald Trump’s 2016 campaign colluded with the Russian government.

During a hearing in Washington, D.C., U.S. District Judge James Boasberg said he intends to sentence Clinesmith on Dec. 10.