August 21, 2018 / 6:29 PM / Updated 37 minutes ago

Former Trump lawyer Cohen to appear in Manhattan federal court: court official

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Michael Cohen, a former personal lawyer for U.S. President Donald Trump, is scheduled to appear in Manhattan federal court at 4 p.m. EDT (2000 GMT), a court official said on Tuesday.

Federal prosecutors described the proceeding before U.S. District Judge William Pauley as a “proceeding of interest,” a phrase they often use in connection with an expected guilty plea.

The prosecutors did not in announcing the proceeding identify Cohen by name.

Reporting by New York Newsroom; Editing by James Dalgleish

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
