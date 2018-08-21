Former Trump lawyer Cohen to appear in Manhattan federal court: court official

(Reuters) - Michael Cohen, a former personal lawyer for U.S. President Donald Trump, is scheduled to appear in Manhattan federal court at 4 p.m. EDT (2000 GMT), a court official said on Tuesday.

Federal prosecutors described the proceeding before U.S. District Judge William Pauley as a “proceeding of interest,” a phrase they often use in connection with an expected guilty plea.

The prosecutors did not in announcing the proceeding identify Cohen by name.