FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Politics
August 21, 2018 / 10:26 PM / Updated 7 minutes ago

Cohen charges have no allegations of wrongdoing against Trump: Giuliani

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Federal charges against former Trump attorney Michael Cohen contain no allegation of wrongdoing against President Donald Trump and demonstrate a “pattern of lies and dishonesty” by Cohen over a long period, a counsel for the president said on Tuesday.

U.S. President Donald Trump's former lawyer, Michael Cohen, leaves the Daniel Patrick Moynihan United States Court House past news media in lower Manhattan, New York City, U.S. August 21, 2018. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Cohen pleaded guilty earlier on Tuesday to campaign finance violations and other charges, saying he made payments to influence the 2016 election at the direction of an unnamed candidate. Porn star Stormy Daniels has said Cohen paid her $130,000 to keep quiet about a sexual encounter with Trump.

“There is no allegation of any wrongdoing against the president in the government’s charges against Mr. Cohen,” Trump counsel Rudy Giuliani said in a statement. “It is clear that, as the prosecutor noted, Mr. Cohen’s actions reflect a pattern of lies and dishonesty over a significant period of time.”

Reporting by Karen Freifeld; writing by David Alexander; editing by Tim Ahmann

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.