FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
Trump's personal lawyer says been asked to testify to House panel September 5
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
Fellow Republicans hit Trump for defending Confederate statues
U.S.
Fellow Republicans hit Trump for defending Confederate statues
U.S., Japan step up cooperation to counter North Korea
North Korea
U.S., Japan step up cooperation to counter North Korea
Gary Cohn faces worst dilemma of his career
Breakingviews
Gary Cohn faces worst dilemma of his career
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Politics
June 13, 2017 / 4:30 PM / 2 months ago

Trump's personal lawyer says been asked to testify to House panel September 5

1 Min Read

Michael Cohen, attorney for The Trump Organization, arrives at Trump Tower in New York City, U.S. January 17, 2017.Stephanie Keith

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump's personal lawyer Michael Cohen said on Tuesday he had been asked to testify on Sept. 5 before the House Intelligence Committee.

"I am committed to complying with the subpoena by the House Permanent Select Intelligence Committee, including the request to testify on September 5th," Cohen told Reuters, confirming an account first reported by Bloomberg News.

The House committee is among those investigating alleged Russian meddling in the U.S. election and any possible collusion with the president's campaign or associates.

It approved a subpoena for Cohen on May 31, but the committee had not announced any date for his testimony.

Reporting by Susan Heavey and Tim Ahmann; Editing by James Dalgleish

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.