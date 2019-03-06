Cohen cooperative during second day of House intel hearings: chairman

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff said on Wednesday former Trump attorney Michael Cohen provided additional documents and cooperative testimony during a second day of hearings with the panel, and Cohen will continue to cooperate with lawmakers.

“We had requested documents of Mr. Cohen. He has provided additional documents to the committee. There may be additional documents that he still has to offer and his cooperation with our committee continues,” Schiff told reporters in brief remarks at the end of the hearing.