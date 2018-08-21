Cohen plea may implicate Trump in illegal campaign violations: lawmaker

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Former Trump lawyer Michael Cohen’s guilty pleas on several felony charges on Tuesday may implicate President Donald Trump in illegal campaign finance violations, adding to his legal jeopardy, the top Democrat on the House intelligence committee said on Tuesday.

U.S. President Donald Trump's former lawyer, Michael Cohen, leaves the Daniel Patrick Moynihan United States Court House in lower Manhattan, New York City, U.S. August 21, 2018. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

“Michael Cohen’s ... guilty plea to felony counts of tax fraud and bank fraud, and campaign finance violations involving the payment of hush money to women alleged to have had affairs with Trump is yet another set of convictions of the president’s inner circle,” Representative Adam Schiff said in a statement.

“The factual basis of the plea, potentially implicating the president in illegal campaign finance violations, adds to the president’s legal jeopardy,” he added.