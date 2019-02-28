House panel had 'productive' interview with Trump ex-lawyer Cohen

Chairman of the House Intelligence Committee Adam Schiff (D-CA) arrives for a closed hearing with Michael Cohen, the former personal attorney of U.S. President Donald Trump, on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., February 28, 2019. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The chairman of the U.S. House of Representatives Intelligence Committee said on Thursday that President Donald Trump’s former attorney Michael Cohen was “fully cooperative” in his day-long testimony before the panel and responded to all its questions.

Chairman Adam Schiff, a Democrat, said Cohen had agreed to return for further questioning on March 6 and that the panel would talk to former Trump associate Felix Sater on March 14 about Trump’s Moscow skyscraper project.

“I think we all feel it was a very productive interview today where he was able to shed light on a lot of issues that are very important to our investigation. We were able to drill down in great detail,” Schiff told reporters after the closed-door testimony.