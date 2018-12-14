Ex-lawyer Cohen: Trump knew hush payments were wrong - ABC News

Michael Cohen, U.S. President Donald Trump's former personal attorney, exits the United States Courthouse after sentencing at the Manhattan borough of New York City, New York, U.S., December 12, 2018. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump directed hush payments to two women during the 2016 presidential campaign and knew the actions were wrong, his former personal lawyer Michael Cohen said in a television interview that aired on Friday.

“He directed me to make the payments. He directed me to become involved in these matters,” Cohen, who was sentenced to prison this week over campaign finance and other charges, told ABC News. Trump on Thursday said he never directed Cohen to break the law.