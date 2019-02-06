Former Trump lawyer Cohen congressional testimony postponed

FILE PHOTO: Michael Cohen, U.S. President Donald Trump's former personal attorney, exits the United States Courthouse after sentencing at the Manhattan borough of New York City, New York, U.S., Dec. 12, 2018. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/File Photo

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Testimony by U.S. President Donald Trump’s former lawyer Michael Cohen before the House Intelligence Committee has been postponed until Feb. 28, the panel said on Wednesday.

Cohen, who is set to go to prison in March after pleading guilty to crimes including campaign finance violations during Trump’s 2016 election campaign, was scheduled to appear before the panel for closed testimony on Thursday.

“In the interests of the investigation, Michael Cohen’s testimony has been postponed until Feb. 28th,” House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff told Reuters.

It was the second time a congressional appearance by Cohen has been put off. Last month, Cohen cited threats from Trump for postponing testimony before an open hearing of the House of Representatives Oversight Committee set for Feb. 7. That hearing has not been rescheduled.

Cohen has also been subpoenaed by the Senate Intelligence Committee to appear in mid-February.

In December, Cohen was sentenced by a federal judge in Manhattan to three years in prison for crimes including orchestrating hush payments to women in violation of campaign laws before the 2016 election.