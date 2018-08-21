FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 21, 2018 / 4:10 PM / Updated 4 minutes ago

Former Trump lawyer Cohen discussing plea deal with U.S. prosecutors: NBC News

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Michael Cohen, the former personal lawyer for U.S. President Donald Trump, is discussing a possible guilty plea with federal prosecutors in connection with tax fraud and banking-related matters, NBC News said on Tuesday, citing multiple sources familiar with the matter.

FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Donald Trump's former personal lawyer Michael Cohen exits his hotel in Manhattan, New York, U.S., July 31, 2018. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton/File Photo

Cohen has not reached a plea agreement, but one could be reached as early as Tuesday, NBC News said, citing the sources.

Lanny Davis, a lawyer for Cohen, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Reporting by New York Newsroom; Editing by Jonathan Oatis

