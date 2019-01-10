Former Trump lawyer Cohen to testify publicly before Congress

FILE PHOTO: Michael Cohen, U.S. President Donald Trump's former personal attorney, exits the United States Courthouse after sentencing at the Manhattan borough of New York City, New York, U.S., December 12, 2018. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/File Photo

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Donald Trump’s former lawyer Michael Cohen said on Thursday he has agreed to testify publicly before a U.S. House of Representatives committee on Feb. 7.

Cohen said in a statement he had accepted an invitation by the panel’s Democratic chairman, U.S. Representative Elijah Cummings, to appear publicly before the Committee on Oversight and Government Reform.

“I look forward to having the privilege of being afforded a platform with which to give a full and credible account of the events which have transpired,” Cohen said in the statement.

Cohen was sentenced in December to a total of three years in prison for his role in making illegal hush-money payments to women to help Trump’s 2016 election campaign and lying to Congress about a proposed Trump Tower project in Russia.

Cohen, Trump’s self-described longtime “fixer,” pleaded guilty to the campaign finance charge in August and to making false statements in November.

The committee has a hearing with Cohen posted on its public schedule.