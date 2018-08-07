Former Trump lawyer Cohen under investigation for tax fraud: Wall Street Journal

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Federal prosecutors in New York are examining whether U.S. President Donald Trump’s former lawyer, Michael Cohen, committed tax fraud, the Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the investigation.

U.S. President Donald Trump's former personal lawyer Michael Cohen exits his hotel in Manhattan, New York, U.S., July 31, 2018. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Cohen, who was Trump’s personal lawyer, has not been charged with any crime. The FBI seized documents and files as part of investigations by federal prosecutors in New York stemming in part from a referral by the U.S. special counsel’s office looking into possible coordination between Trump 2016 campaign aides and Russia.

Moscow denies interfering in the U.S. election and Trump denies collusion by his campaign, describing the probe as a political witch hunt.

Cohen did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.