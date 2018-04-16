Stormy Daniels arrives for Trump lawyer's hearing over seized documents

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Adult-film star Stormy Daniels arrived to watch a Monday court hearing over documents seized from U.S. President Donald Trump’s longtime personal lawyer, as part of a federal investigation that could cast a harsh light on Trump’s business and personal relationships.

Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, is entangled in a legal fight with Michael Cohen, the president’s lawyer, over a $130,000 payment made to her as part of a 2016 agreement to stop her discussing a sexual encounter she says she had with Trump a decade prior. She arrived at the hearing wearing a lavender-colored skirt and jacket.

Cohen, Trump’s fiercely loyal and pugnacious lawyer, is in court to ask a judge to limit the ability of federal prosecutors to review the documents, seized from him last week.

He has asked the court to give his own lawyers the first look at the seized materials so they can identify documents that are protected by attorney-client privilege.

Failing that, they want the court to appoint an independent official known as a special master, a role typically filled by a lawyer, to go through the documents and electronic data seized under a warrant and decide what prosecutors can see.

Prosecutors have asked that the seized documents be reviewed for attorney-client privilege by a “filter team” of lawyers within their own office, who would be walled off from the main prosecution team.

Slideshow (9 Images)