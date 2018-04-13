Trump lawyer seeks to halt quick review of materials in FBI raid

NEW YORK (Reuters) - A lawyer for President Donald Trump sought in court on Friday to stop U.S. prosecutors from deciding what materials seized from his personal attorney can be used in a probe that began with a referral by investigators looking into Russian meddling in the 2016 presidential election.

U.S. President Donald Trump's personal lawyer Michael Cohen drives after leaving his hotel in New York City, U.S., April 11, 2018. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Monday’s raids of attorney Michael Cohen’s home and office followed a referral by U.S. Special Counsel Robert Mueller, who for nearly a year has been looking into whether the Trump campaign colluded with Moscow.

At a hearing in the U.S. District Court in Manhattan, Joanna Hendon, a lawyer for Trump, said the president had “acute” and “weighty” interests at stake.

Cohen is seeking a temporary restraining order regarding searches of Cohen’s home and office by FBI agents on Monday, a Justice Department spokesman said earlier on Friday.

Such an order would be sought to stop the government from using seized materials, according to a person familiar with the investigation.