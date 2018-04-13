Trump lawyer tries to prevent use of materials found in FBI raid

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump’s personal lawyer, Michael Cohen, is seeking a temporary restraining order regarding searches of Cohen’s home and office by FBI agents on Monday, a Justice Department spokesman said on Friday.

U.S. President Donald Trump's personal lawyer Michael Cohen drives after leaving his hotel in New York City, U.S., April 11, 2018. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Such an order would be sought to stop the government from using seized materials, according to a person familiar with the investigation.

A hearing on the searches has been set for 10:30 a.m. (1430 GMT) in a Manhattan federal court, the courthouse said.

The raids followed a referral by U.S. Special Counsel Robert Mueller, who is investigating allegations of Russian meddling in the 2016 U.S. elections, a probe that has expanded to include looking into whether the Trump campaign colluded with Moscow.

Monday’s raid infuriated Trump, who has called the special counsel investigation a “witch hunt.” After the searches, he stepped up attacks against Mueller’s probe before saying on Thursday that he was cooperating with the authorities.

Both Trump and Moscow deny any wrongdoing.

When reached by phone, a lawyer for Cohen was not immediately available for a request to comment.