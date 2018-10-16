FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 16, 2018 / 10:41 PM / Updated 14 minutes ago

Trump says former lawyer Cohen was 'lying' in testimony: AP

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that his former attorney Michael Cohen was “lying” when he testified Trump had directed him to break the law, the Associated Press reported.

Lawyer Michael Cohen enters Trump Tower in Manhattan, New York City, U.S., December 16, 2016. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Cohen, who pleaded guilty in August to eight criminal charges including tax evasion, bank fraud and campaign finance violations, testified in August that Trump had directed him to commit a crime by arranging payments to silence two women who claimed they had affairs with Trump before the 2016 presidential election.

Reporting by Makini Brice; Editing by Mohammad Zargham

