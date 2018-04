WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Donald Trump’s attorney Michael Cohen says everything he did in regard to paying adult film star Stormy Daniels was perfectly legal, CNN reported on Tuesday, citing an interview.

FILE PHOTO: Michael Cohen, President Donald Trump's personal attorney, looks on as his attorney (not pictured) delivers a statement to reporters after meeting with Senate Intelligence Committee staff on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., September 19, 2017. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein/File Photo

Cohen said FBI agents who raided his home and office “were extremely professional, courteous and respectful,” CNN quoted him as saying. Trump denounced the raids on Cohen’s office, hotel and home on Monday in New York as disgraceful.