Republican senator calls for vote on bill to bar Trump from firing special counsel

U.S. Senator Susan Collins (R-ME) listens with others as U.S. President Donald Trump takes part in a signing ceremony for the "Know the Lowest Price Act"; and the "Patients Right to Know Drug Prices Act" at the White House in Washington, U.S. October 10, 2018. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst/File Photo

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Republican Senator Susan Collins said on Friday that she wants the Senate to vote on legislation to restrict President Donald Trump’s ability to fire the special counsel probing Russia’s meddling in the 2016 U.S. election and whether Trump’s campaign colluded with Moscow.

In a statement, Collins said she was concerned about comments acting Attorney General Matthew Whitaker has made about the investigation.

Whitaker, who was tapped by Trump this week to lead the Justice Department after the president fired Attorney General Jeff Sessions, will oversee all matters under the department’s jurisdiction, including the Russia probe, a spokeswoman has said.