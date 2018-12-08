U.S. House committees release Comey testimony transcript

Former FBI Director James Comey speaks to the media after giving a private deposition to the House Judiciary and House Government and Oversight committees on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., December 7, 2018. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The Republican chairmen of the U.S. House Judiciary Committee and House Oversight Committee on Saturday released transcripts of former FBI Director James Comey’s testimony before lawmakers at a closed-door hearing on Friday.

The lawmakers said in a statement that the transcripts cover the first of what is expected to be two days of hearings with Comey in the House of Representatives. The former FBI director is due to appear before the committees again on Dec 17.