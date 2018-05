Key U.S. senators: 'no doubt' Russia sought to interfere in U.S. election

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The leaders of the U.S. Senate Intelligence Committee said on Wednesday their investigation of Russia and the 2016 U.S. election was continuing, and they agree with intelligence agencies’ assessment that Moscow sought to interfere with the vote.

Senator Richard Burr (R-NC) arrives for a Senate Intelligence Committee hearing evaluating the Intelligence Community Assessment on "Russian Activities and Intentions in Recent US Elections" on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., May 16, 2018. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

“There is no doubt that Russia undertook an unprecedented effort to interfere with our 2016 elections,” the committee’s Republican chairman, Senator Richard Burr, said in a statement issued with its top Democrat, Senator Mark Warner, after a closed hearing with former top intelligence officials.

Russia has denied seeking to interfere in the election.