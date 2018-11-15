Judge rejects bid by Russian firm Concord to dismiss Mueller indictment

FILE PHOTO: Special Counsel Robert Mueller departs after briefing the U.S. House Intelligence Committee on his investigation of potential collusion between Russia and the Trump campaign on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., June 20, 2017. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein -/File Photo/File Photo

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A federal judge on Thursday refused a request by a Russian company accused of funding a propaganda operation to sway the 2016 presidential election in Donald Trump’s favor to dismiss the criminal charges brought against it by Special Counsel Robert Mueller.

The ruling by Judge Dabney Friedrich in the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia comes after lawyers for the firm Concord Management and Consulting LLC had tried to argue that the indictment fails to properly allege a crime.