Judge rejects bid by Russian firm Concord to dismiss Mueller indictment

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A federal judge on Thursday refused a request by a Russian company accused of funding a propaganda operation to sway the 2016 presidential election in Donald Trump’s favor to dismiss the criminal charges brought against it by Special Counsel Robert Mueller.
The ruling by Judge Dabney Friedrich in the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia comes after lawyers for the firm Concord Management and Consulting LLC had tried to argue that the indictment fails to properly allege a crime.
