August 13, 2018 / 1:49 PM / Updated 19 minutes ago

U.S. judge says Mueller case against Russian company can proceed

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A U.S. judge on Monday refused to dismiss charges against a Russian company accused of helping fund a propaganda operation to sway the 2016 presidential election in Donald Trump’s favor, saying Special Counsel Robert Mueller had not exceeded his power.

FILE PHOTO: Special Counsel Robert Mueller departs after briefing members of the U.S. Senate on his investigation into potential collusion between Russia and the Trump campaign on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, U.S., June 21, 2017. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts/File Photo

Judge Dabney Friedrich, in an opinion filed in the U.S. District court for the District of Columbia, rejected Concord Management and Consulting LLC’s argument that Mueller was unlawfully appointed and lacked prosecutorial authority.

Reporting by Tim Ahmann and Susan Heavey; Editing by Bill Trott

