No plan yet for Barr to brief U.S. Congress on Mueller findings: sources

U.S. Attorney General William Barr leaves his house after Special Counsel Robert Mueller found no evidence of collusion between U.S. President Donald Trump’s campaign and Russia in the 2016 election in McClean, Virginia, U.S., March 25, 2019. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Justice Department and FBI have yet to notify key congressional committees and leaders of any plan to brief them in detail on the findings of Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia probe, five congressional officials said on Tuesday.

Attorney General William Barr on Sunday delivered to Congress his summary of Mueller’s confidential report on a 22-month investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 election.

Barr said Mueller concluded there was no collusion between President Donald Trump’s campaign team and Moscow. Mueller did not decide one way or the other on whether Trump was guilty of obstruction of justice, but Barr and Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein decided there was not enough evidence to charge the president.

It marked a political victory for Trump but Democrats are suspicious over Barr’s handling of the issue of obstruction and are demanding he give them a full copy of Mueller’s report by next week. They also want him and the FBI to brief them on the findings.

The five congressional officials and one law enforcement source said none of the intelligence or judiciary committees in the House of Representatives and Senate had been notified yet of any plans for briefings.

The “Gang of Eight” — Republican and Democratic leaders in Congress and top members of its intelligence committees — are usually the first lawmakers to be briefed on sensitive intelligence and law enforcement matters but they have not been told of any briefing plans either, the sources said.

The Justice Department has said Barr and Mueller’s team are working “expeditiously” to determine what parts of the report may be released.

Their review would ensure that secret grand jury material and information pertaining to other cases that Mueller has referred to federal prosecutors is not publicly disclosed.