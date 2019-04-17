Some U.S. lawmakers to see less-redacted version of Mueller report: prosecutor

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Certain members of Congress will be able to see a less-redacted version of Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s report after the initial public release on Thursday of a more heavily edited version of the document, a U.S. prosecutor said on Wednesday.

U.S. Attorney General Barr is expected to publicly release a redacted version of Mueller’s investigation into suspected Russian interference in the 2016 U.S. presidential campaign and possible collusion between President Donald Trump’s campaign and Russia.

Barr said he would blacken out secret grand jury information, intelligence-gathering sources and methods, information relating to active cases, and information could affect the privacy of “peripheral third parties” who were not charged.

Jessie Liu, the U.S. attorney for the District of Columbia, said in a court filing on Wednesday that some U.S. lawmakers will be able to see a less-redacted version of the report.

“The Justice Department plans to make available for review by a limited number of Members of Congress and their staff a copy of the Special Counsel’s report without certain redactions,” Liu said.

“The Justice Department intends to secure this version of the report in an appropriate setting that will be accessible to a limited number of Members of Congress and their staff,” she said.