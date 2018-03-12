FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 12, 2018 / 10:17 PM / Updated 9 minutes ago

U.S. House panel ending 'interview phase' of Trump-Russia investigation

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A senior Republican member of the U.S. House of Representatives Intelligence Committee said on Monday the panel had finished conducting interviews in its investigation of Russia and the 2016 U.S. election, and would begin work on a report on its probe.

Rep. Mike Conaway (R-TX) asks questions as executives appear before the House Intelligence Committee to answer questions related to Russian use of social media to influence U.S. elections, on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., November 1, 2017. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein

Representative Mike Conaway, who has been overseeing the investigation, said the committee had found no evidence of collusion between President Donald Trump’s campaign and the Russians.“We found none,” Conaway said in an interview on Fox News Channel.

