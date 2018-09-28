U.S. House committee votes to release Trump-Russia transcripts

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A U.S. House of Representatives committee voted on Friday to release dozens of transcripts of interviews from its investigation of Russia and the 2016 U.S. election, including conversations with senior associates of President Donald Trump.

U.S. President Donald Trump, seated with White House senior adviser Jared Kushner (L) and Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin (C), speaks during his meeting with the Emir of Kuwait Sheikh Sabah al-Ahmad al-Jaber al-Sabah at the White House in Washington, U.S., September 5, 2018. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

The House Intelligence Committee voted unanimously to agree to send transcripts of the 53 interviews to the Office of the Director of National Intelligence for review before they are made public, committee members said.

That would pave the way for the public to see thousands of pages of conversations with people including the president’s eldest son, Donald Trump Jr., and son-in-law and close adviser Jared Kushner, as well as Attorney General Jeff Sessions and former Trump adviser Steve Bannon.

Interviews with officials from former President Barack Obama’s administration, including former National Security Adviser Susan Rice and U.N. Ambassador Samantha Power are also among the transcripts.