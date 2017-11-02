FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. House committee wants documents from former Trump aide Page
A woman's head was found. Who is she?
The Body Trade
Sorting through fast-moving information
Reuters Backstory
Ukraine hit by stealthier phishing attacks during BadRabbit strike
Cyber Risk
November 2, 2017 / 9:36 PM / in 42 minutes

U.S. House committee wants documents from former Trump aide Page

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Members of the U.S. House of Representatives Intelligence Committee said on Thursday they want Carter Page, a former foreign policy adviser to President Donald Trump’s campaign, to hand over more documents as they investigate Russia and the 2016 election.

“We’re putting him on notice that he’s got to comply with the subpoena,” Republican Representative Mike Conaway, who is leading the committee investigation, told reporters.

Page met with members of the House committee on Thursday for about seven hours, after the panel subpoenaed him to testify.

Committee members leaving the session said Page had answered their questions during the long session, but that he had declined to hand over all the documents they wanted.

Page did not speak to reporters on his way into the session, or afterward. He met with the committee behind closed doors, but the panel has said it will release a transcript of his testimony publicly in three days.

The Senate Intelligence committee has also issued a subpoena to Page in its investigation of how Russian might have influenced the 2016 U.S. presidential campaign, and whether there was any collusion between Trump’s campaign and Moscow.

Russia denies such activity, and Trump has said repeatedly there was no collusion.

Reporting by Patricia Zengerle

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
