Associate of close Trump adviser expects to be indicted by Mueller

WASHINGTON/NEW YORK (Reuters) - An associate of Roger Stone, a longtime ally of U.S. President Donald Trump, expects to be indicted by the U.S. special counsel probing Russian meddling in the 2016 presidential election, he said on Monday.

Jerome Corsi, a right-wing commentator, said in a livestream posted to YouTube he expected to be criminally charged after two months of cooperation with federal authorities.

“I fully anticipate that in the next few days I will be indicted by Mueller for some form or other of giving false information to the special counsel or ... (however) they want to do the indictment. But I’m going to be criminally charged,” Corsi said in the video.

Corsi’s attorney declined to comment, and Corsi did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s team of prosecutors is investigating whether Trump’s campaign team colluded with Moscow in its alleged efforts to interfere in the 2016 election.

As part of that investigation, prosecutors questioned associates of Stone over his ties to WikiLeaks and its founder Julian Assange.

The connection between Stone and Wikileaks came under scrutiny after WikiLeaks published emails hacked from the Democratic Party and the account of the campaign chairman of Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton before the 2016 election.

Peter Carr, a spokesman for the special counsel’s office, declined to comment.

Trump has denied his campaign colluded with Moscow and has called the Mueller probe a “witch hunt”. Russia denies any interference in the 2016 campaign, and Stone has also denied any wrongdoing.