FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
Trump feels 'totally vindicated' by Comey testimony: Trump attorney
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Fellow Republicans hit Trump for defending Confederate statues
U.S.
Fellow Republicans hit Trump for defending Confederate statues
Philip Morris threatened over alleged India violations
Business
Philip Morris threatened over alleged India violations
Gary Cohn faces worst dilemma of his career
Breakingviews
Gary Cohn faces worst dilemma of his career
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Politics
June 7, 2017 / 10:00 PM / 2 months ago

Trump feels 'totally vindicated' by Comey testimony: Trump attorney

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

U.S. President Donald Trump gives a thumbs up as he returns from a day trip to Ohio at the White House in Washington, U.S., June 7, 2017.Joshua Roberts

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump is pleased that fired FBI Director James Comey confirmed in prepared congressional testimony that Trump was not under investigation in the probe of alleged Russian meddling in the U.S. election, Trump's outside attorney said in a statement on Wednesday.

"The President is pleased that Mr. Comey has finally publicly confirmed his private reports that the President was not under investigation in any Russian probe," attorney Marc Kasowitz said.

"The President feels completely and totally vindicated," the statement said.

Reporting by Eric Beech

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.